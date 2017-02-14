Staff writer joins Argus

Craig Moorhead

A new byline graces this week’s Caledonia Argus, as area resident Craig Moorhead has joined the staff of the primary newspaper for Houston County.

“I feel honored to be working with such a talented crew,” Moorhead said. “This job is a dream come true.”

The writer made his first sale to a national magazine in 1987, and continued to freelance sporadically for decades. In 2007, he began to write for local newspapers on a regular basis, then joined the staff of the Spring Grove Herald (Bluff Country Newspaper Group) in 2011. While working for the BCNG, Moorhead earned five state journalism awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

He lives in Brownsville Township, with wife Laura.

“We’re happy to welcome Craig to the team,” Argus general manager/managing editor Dan McGonigle stated. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and knows the area and its people well. We’re looking forward to the stories that we’ll be able to share in the years to come.”