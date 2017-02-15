County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the January 17, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $216,434.65

Road & Bridge Fund 119,474.51

—————

Total $335,909.16 =========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-04

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A POLICY REGARDING CHARGING COST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Houston County adopts a policy whereby the County may hire a consultant to prepare or review an EAW or EIS and the County may charge the necessary and reasonable direct costs to the project proposer.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that payment for the necessary and reasonable direct costs shall be paid in full within 20 days after the final approval of the review document and no permits shall be issued by the County to the purpose until such payment in full has been received.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski and seconded by Commissioner Arnold to appoint Dick Walter to the Parks Committee and to replace Commissioner Walter with Commissioner Connor on said committee. The motion carried with Commissioner Walter abstaining.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-05

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Donna Trehus, Houston County Treasurer, is granted the following powers: Open any deposit or share accounts(s) with Eitzen State Bank in the name of Houston County;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Donna Trehus, County Treasurer, Charlene Meiners, County Auditor, and Jack Miller, Chairperson of the Houston County Board, are hereby granted the following powers: Endorse checks and orders for the payment of money or otherwise withdraw or transfer funds on deposit with Eitzen State Bank;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the above mentioned powers are granted effective retroactive to January 3, 2017.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger reported on the search for citizen appointees to the Board of Adjustment (BOA). She is pleased to present the search committees recommendation to appoint Ken Anderson, Dana Kjome, Yvonne Krogstad and Ken Visger each to a 3 year term expiring December 31, 2019. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor and seconded by Commissioner Walter to maintain the historical membership, consisting of 3 members, of the BOA for 2017. Commissioner Zmyewski requested a roll call vote. District 1 no, District 2 no; District 3 yes; District 4 yes; District 5 yes. The motion carried to maintain a 3 member BOA for the 2017 year.

At this time there is a need to determine how to fill the 2 BOA vacancies. Recommendations to fill 4 seats have been put forth. Candidates were interviewed and ranked. It was agreed that the top two ranked individuals should be appointed to the available seats. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to appoint Ken Visger and Dana Kjome to the vacancies on the 3 member BOA with terms to expire December 31, 2019.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to affirm the purchase of a vehicle for the Sheriffs Department utilizing budgeted funds.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger reported that the terms of two members of the Planning Commission (PC) expired as of December 31, 2016. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Connor to reappoint both Dan Griffin and Rich Schild to the Planning Commission for terms to expire December 31, 2019. In response to lengthy discussion, Commissioner Connor rescinded his second of the motion to re-appoint both Dan Griffin and Rich Schild to the Planning Commission. Chairperson Miller called for a second to said motion, being none, the motion failed.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to post 2 Planning Commission vacancies.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to reaffirm the appointment of Rich Schild as alternate to the BOA and who is in mid-term of a term which is set to expire December 31, 2018.

There being no further business and the time being 12:07 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA By: /s/ Jack Miller

Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners

County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

