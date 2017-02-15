Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

VARIANCE/INTERIM USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a renewal of an Interim Use Permit submitted by Mike Rogich, 311 West Main Street., requesting an IUP in a Transitional Central Business District (B-1-1) to use facility for private storage for a period of 4 years, covering approximately 50,000 square feet.

The affected parcel (abstract) of land is legally described as follows:

Parcel I: All of Block 21, except the South 68 feet and except the vacated Hokah Street to the original plat of Caledonia, Houston County, Minnesota.

Parcel II: The South 68 feet of Block 21, original Plat of Caledonia, Houston County, Minnesota, except vacated Hokah Street.

Interested persons may testify in person at the Public Hearing, by written notice, by agent, or by attorney, and may present evidence in favor of, or in opposition to, the above listed items. Written comments should be addressed to the City Of Caledonia, Clerks Office, 231 East Main Street, P.O. Box 232, Caledonia, MN 55921.

For the Board of Appeals

Michael F. Gerardy

Zoning Administrator

City Of Caledonia, MN

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 15, 2017

653039