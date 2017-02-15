Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING PERMIT/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a Zoning Application submitted by LCAM, LLC, for 508 Kruckow Ave, requesting to build 20 x 26 (520 sf) addition on the NE side, and a 12 x 30 (360 sf) addition on the W side of the present structure.

The legal descriptions for these parcels are as follows:

That part of Outlot C, recorded plat of Ma-Cal Industrial Park, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwesterly corner of said Outlot C; thence North 89deg.1728 East, along the Southerly line of said Outlot C, 252.59 feet to the Southwesterly corner of the utility easement shown on said MaCal Industrial Park and the Point of Beginning of the parcel to be herein described; thence North 23deg.4617 West, along the Westerly line of said utility easement and its Northerly extension 226.76 feet to the Northwesterly line of said Outlot C; thence Northerly along the said Northwesterly line of Outlot C, 188.98 feet along the arc of a curve not tangent to said last described course, concave Northwesterly, said curve having a radius of 230.00 feet and a central angle of 47deg.0438, the chord of said curve bears North 50deg.1149. East and measures 183.71 feet; thence North 26deg.3930 East, tangent to said curve, and along said Northwesterly line of Outlot C, 27.00 feet; thence South 56deg.3947 East, 183.65 feet to the Southeasterly line of Outlot C; thence Southerly along the Southeasterly line of Outlot C, 276.64 feet along the arc of a curve not tangent to said last described course, concave Southeasterly, said curve having a radius of 2366.83 feet and a central angle of 06deg.4148, the chord of said curve bears South 26deg.3628 West and measures 276.48 feet to the Southeasterly corner of said Outlot C; thence South 98deg.1728 West, not tangent to said last described curve and along said Southerly line of Outlot C, 91.44 feet to be point of beginning.

This proposal requires consideration of the following variances:

1. A 107 variance to be 23 from the East

side (front) property line.

2. A 3 variance to be 32 from West side

(rear) property line.

For the Board of Appeals

Michael F. Gerardy

Zoning Administrator

City Of Caledonia, MN

