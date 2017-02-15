Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Houston County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on February 28, 2017 at 10 A.M. in the Commissioners Room, Room 222, 304 South Marshall Street, Caledonia, MN, 55921, in order to revise the Bylaws of the Houston County EDA relating to changes in statute regarding term lengths of members of the Economic Development Authority, and also to make general language clean-up changes to the Bylaws.
The changes reflected in the proposed bylaws to be adopted will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the County Auditor and the office of Economic Development.
All interested persons may appear at the hearings and present their view orally or in writing.
February 7, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE COUNTY BOARD
Courtney Bergey
Houston County EDA Director
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
February 15, 2017
652921