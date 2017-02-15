Summons – SUMMONS AND NOTICE CHILD IN NEED OF PROTECTION OR SERVICES MATTER

State of Minnesota

Houston County

District Court

Judicial District: Third

Court File Number: 28-JV-17-75

Case Type: Juvenile

In the Matter of the

Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

Sarah Elizabeth Dahman,

Parent

Cody Dale Dahman,

Parent

NOTICE TO: Sarah Elizabeth Dahman and Cody Dale Dahman, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 306 S. Marshall St., Caledonia, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 306 S. Marshall St., Caledonia, Minnesota, on March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable

Carmaine Sturino

Judge of District Court

BY: /s/ Darlene L. Larson,

Court Administrator

