Townships – MOUND PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP

2017 ANNUAL

ELECTION AND MEETING

Notice is hereby given that Mound Prairie Township, Houston County, Minnesota will, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, conduct its Annual Election and Town Meeting at the town hall located at 9749 Highway 21, Mound Prairie, MN.

The election polls will be open from 4:00pm to 8:00pm to elect one supervisor for a three-year term and one treasurer for a two-year term.

The Annual Town Meeting, at which qualified electors will vote on the Township tax levy for 2018 and will transact other business prescribed by MN statute, will convene after 8:00pm, as soon as the Board of Canvass has certified the votes.

In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting will be held at the same time and place on March 21th.

Teresa McElhiney, Clerk

507-895-3111

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 15, 2017

