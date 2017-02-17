Dorothy B. Houlihan, 84, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with her son, Brian at her side at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born June 29, 1932, in Caledonia, to Fredrich and Louise (Gstalder) Kruckow where she grew up on the family farm. Dorothy attended and graduated from Caledonia High School. On Sept. 10, 1955, she married Howard Houlihan in Milwaukee, Wis. Together they resided in the Milwaukee and Sussex Wis., areas for many years. They had one son, Brian. Howard preceded Dorothy in death on Sept. 16, 1997. Dorothy worked as a hairdresser and at other part-time jobs throughout the years. She enjoyed crafting, collecting dolls, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Brian; siblings, Arnold (Eleanor) Kruckow of Caledonia, Violet Gaustad of Houston, Minn., Marlen “Jim” (Maxine) Kruckow of Houston, Minn., Wilma Wiebke of Caledonia, Harold Kruckow of Houston, Minn., and Lyle (Mavis) Kruckow of Hokah, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mildred Moen and LaVerne Kruckow; three brothers-in-law, Luvern Wiebke, Stanley Moen, and Lloyd Gaustad; and one sister-in-law, Judy Kruckow.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.