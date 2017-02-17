Laurell “Lolly” Diane Cram, 79 of Austin, Minn., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

She was born December 8, 1937 in Spring Grove, Minn. The oldest of four children, her parents were Minnie (Clauson) and Clifford Elton. One of her earliest memories was listening to the news about Pearl Harbor on their home radio on her fourth birthday. She enjoyed going to dances and cheering at high school games. She was known as a real firecracker! She loved Frank Sinatra and had the honor of meeting him on two different occasions.

Lolly married Bud Longueville and had four children. During their marriage, they enjoyed their children and all of their various activities. They had many friends in the different cities where they lived and owned different dinner theaters, bars and restaurants. Bud passed away 2/17/1978. When asked what she loved about Bud, she replied “Everything”.

Lolly married Clayton Cram in February, 1982. They lived in several different cities in Minnesota. Lolly and Clayton enjoyed traveling around the United States and internationally. They retired in Florida where Clayton passed away 2/21/2003.

Lolly moved back to Austin, Minnesota where she reunited with her family and old friends. She spent her time doing crossword puzzles and began her next career as the Bingo Queen. Lolly was a delight and loved by many. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Bud Longueville, second husband Clayton Cram, brother Craig Elton, sister Sue Flattum, and brother-in-law Dale Longueville.

Lolly is survived by her children: Bradley P. (Julie) Longueville, White Bear Lake, Minn., Pudge (Karen) Longueville, Austin, Minn., Mike Longueville, Stillwater, Minn., Melani (Mike Becker) Longueville, Motley, Minn.; grandchildren: Marc (Alorah Burn)Longueville, Lindsay (Roosevelt) Porto, James (Kate) Rogers, Cassie (Travis) Boddy, Kelly (Tommy) Parent, Cami Longueville, Reilly Longueville, Alex (Lorenzo Turner) Longueville, Jason Longueville, Michael Becker; five great grandchildren: Jaxson, Peter, Ian, Lyla, and John Lewis; brother: Tony (Diane) Elton, Spring Grove, Minn.; sisters-in-law: Chris Leis, Wisconsin, Etta Longueville, Eagan, Minn.; brother-in-law: Lew Flattum, Spring Valley, Minn.; nieces & nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with Chaplain Theresa Turnbull officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service. There will be food and refreshments at the Austin Eagles Club following the service.

Memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association.