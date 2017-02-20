Alice Esther Mattson, 71, of La Crescent, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017, at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn.

Alice was born November 16, 1945, in Sparta, Wis., to Roy and Geneva (Pagel) Mattson. Her family moved to Brownsville, Minn., in 1947 where she attended elementary school and she later graduated from Caledonia High School in 1963. Alice had worked for many years for the telephone company in Minneapolis and then worked for the La Crosse Telephone Co.

She is survived by a brother, LeRoy (Marlene) Mattson of Pineville, La.; two sisters, Leone Whalen of Duluth, Minn., and Jean Mills of Coon Rapids, Minn.; nephews, Michael Mattson of St. Petersburg, Fla., David (Molly) Whalen and their sons, Henrik and Cullen, all of Richfield, Minn., and Steve Mills of Maple Grove, Minn.; two aunts, Shirley Huber of Westby, Wis., and Delores Hansen of Cashton, Wis.; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, an uncle, two aunts and one cousin.

There will be no services as Alice requested. A private family burial will take place in Brownsville at a later date. Memorials may be given to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice in Alice’s memory. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.