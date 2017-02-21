Caledonia/Houston wrestlers 1-1 at 1A team Sections

Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior wrestlers obliterated 11th seed Triton in the opening round of the 1A Team Section tourney last Thursday, 67-9. But the quarterfinals went to host Wabasha-Kellogg, 40-30. Caledonia/Houston arrived as the #6 seed, while W-K held court at #3.
C/H vs. Triton:
106: Jacob Cripps (CH) won by forfeit.
113: Trever Vick (CH) pinned Kody Rasmussen (0:49).
120: Sean Strom (Triton) won by forfeit.
126: Aaron Francis (CH) won by forfeit.
132: Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia) won by forfeit.
138: Zach Schneider (CH) over Kaleb Strom (TF 21-5).
145: Payton Schott (CH) over Kyle Mitchell (TF 22-6).
152: David Seymour (CH) won by forfeit.
160: Ryan Wagner (CH) pinned Trey Theobald (3:08).
170: Spencer Stemper (CH) over Anthony Avery (Dec 5-3).
182: Austin Werner (CH) pinned Maxxon Lamoree (1:53).
195: Hunter Lienau (Triton) over Zach Brueggen (Dec 6-1).
220: Tanner Krage (CH) pinned Corbin Giesler (0:42).
285: Alec Francis (CH) pinned Zach Somer (3:35).
The second match featured a plethora of pins. Unfortunately for the visitors, the last two went to the Falcons.
C/H vs W-K:
106: Klayton Hawkins (WK) pinned Jacob Cripps (1:48).
113: Trever Vick (CH) defeated Mason Huth (injury default).
120: Tanner Sanderson (WK) won by forfeit.
126: Tagen Miller (WK) over Aaron Francis (Dec 9-2).
132: Kyle Cavanaugh (CH) over Nolan Rommel (Dec 7-3).
138: Zach Schneider (CH) pinned Devin Beier (4:16).
145: Isaac Denstad (CH) pinned Jonathan Frazier (1:43).
152: Dalon Miller (WK) pinned Payton Schott (2:43).
160: Cooper Holtorf (WK) over David Seynour (Dec 5-2).
170: Cody Irish (WK) defeated Ryan Wagner (Maj 17-3).
182: Spencer Stemper (CH) over Jon Norgrant (Dec 7-4).
195: Austin Werner (CH) pinned Gage Jonus (0:56).
220: Collin Scmoker (WK) pinned Tanner Krage (0:46).
285: Ben Tentis (WK) pinned Alec Francis (0:40).
W-K lost in the semifinal round two days later. The Section team champion was top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Section 1A individual tournament begins on February 24 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, concluding the following day. State tourney action (individuals) is set for March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.