Caledonia/Houston wrestlers 1-1 at 1A team Sections

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Spencer Stemper.

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Warrior wrestlers obliterated 11th seed Triton in the opening round of the 1A Team Section tourney last Thursday, 67-9. But the quarterfinals went to host Wabasha-Kellogg, 40-30. Caledonia/Houston arrived as the #6 seed, while W-K held court at #3.

C/H vs. Triton:

106: Jacob Cripps (CH) won by forfeit.

113: Trever Vick (CH) pinned Kody Rasmussen (0:49).

120: Sean Strom (Triton) won by forfeit.

126: Aaron Francis (CH) won by forfeit.

132: Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia) won by forfeit.

138: Zach Schneider (CH) over Kaleb Strom (TF 21-5).

145: Payton Schott (CH) over Kyle Mitchell (TF 22-6).

152: David Seymour (CH) won by forfeit.

160: Ryan Wagner (CH) pinned Trey Theobald (3:08).

170: Spencer Stemper (CH) over Anthony Avery (Dec 5-3).

182: Austin Werner (CH) pinned Maxxon Lamoree (1:53).

195: Hunter Lienau (Triton) over Zach Brueggen (Dec 6-1).

220: Tanner Krage (CH) pinned Corbin Giesler (0:42).

285: Alec Francis (CH) pinned Zach Somer (3:35).

The second match featured a plethora of pins. Unfortunately for the visitors, the last two went to the Falcons. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Kyle Cavanaugh.

C/H vs W-K:

106: Klayton Hawkins (WK) pinned Jacob Cripps (1:48).

113: Trever Vick (CH) defeated Mason Huth (injury default).

120: Tanner Sanderson (WK) won by forfeit.

126: Tagen Miller (WK) over Aaron Francis (Dec 9-2).

132: Kyle Cavanaugh (CH) over Nolan Rommel (Dec 7-3).

138: Zach Schneider (CH) pinned Devin Beier (4:16).

145: Isaac Denstad (CH) pinned Jonathan Frazier (1:43).

152: Dalon Miller (WK) pinned Payton Schott (2:43).

160: Cooper Holtorf (WK) over David Seynour (Dec 5-2).

170: Cody Irish (WK) defeated Ryan Wagner (Maj 17-3).

182: Spencer Stemper (CH) over Jon Norgrant (Dec 7-4).

195: Austin Werner (CH) pinned Gage Jonus (0:56).

220: Collin Scmoker (WK) pinned Tanner Krage (0:46).

285: Ben Tentis (WK) pinned Alec Francis (0:40).