Community Spirit has several community events coming up, new members always welcome

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Community Spirit, Caledonia continues to look for ways to engage Caledonia’s youth in opportunities to connect to their community.

“The biggest thing we want to accomplish is to make sure teens feel connected to the place they live,” said president Mike Connor. “We go out and get young kids to become more involved in their community. If they feel they are more a part of things, it just makes for a stronger community.”

The newly formed group, which meets every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Elsie’s is still looking for members to join.

“We’ve got about 10 to 12 people at the moment,” Connor said. “But we’re always looking for more.”

To date, Polly Heberlein has written several grants for the organization which has meant they have funds available to help provide opportunities for Caledonia’s youth.

Community spirit in the

community

On Feb. 24, the Community Spirit group has organized a night of musical entertainment.

Superintendent Ben Barton will sing some songs and lead the masses in a sing-along.

Caledonia senior Adam Forrester will also sing and play the ukulele.

The group is also working to organize an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 as well as a “Goose Chase.”

The goose chase engages participants to use their smart phones to take photos of something that the game puts out.

“So for example it might be ‘get a picture of a couple over 50 kissing,’” Connor said.

The Easter Egg hunt will take place around the nursing home grounds so the residents can enjoy Caledonia’s youngsters hunting the eggs.

The group also has a Quillin’s cookout fundraiser date in place. They will be selling hamburgers on May 19 to help raise money for Community Spirit.

“We’ll deliver burger orders,” Connor noted.

The group is also planning several events to coincide with the Founder’s Day weekend on June 17.

If you would like to join this organization driven to engage young people in the community, you can contact Connor at 608-406-1456.

You can reach him via email at [email protected]