Council gets sneak peek at new website

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The City of Caledonia will soon boast a brand new website.

“I’m really glad I got the opportunity to work on this project,” city secretary Allison Wagner said at the February 13 meeting of the Caledonia City Council. Wagner was joined by graphic designer Amanda Ninneman, as the pair highlighted the website’s expanded features.

“Amanda’s been just wonderful to work with,” Wagner stated. “There’s been so many things to consider. It’s not just the design or making things look pretty, there’s so much more to it.

“For example, when somebody types in ‘Caledonia,’ even if they spell it wrong, even if they don’t know our exact web address, we definitely want to be the first one that comes up in their search engine. That means we’re going to get more calls for ‘Caledonia’ (somewhere in) Canada, but that’s OK, because we want everyone to look at our website first.”

Aimed at visitors and residents alike, the new site offers tons of links, news, nearly-instant messaging, and more. For example, when it comes to summer rec, “If a t-ball game is cancelled or the pool is going to close early because of a thunderstorm, a parent or a kid can go on there and just see right away what’s happening,” Wagner noted.

Council members questioned the web developers on the specifics of the new site and expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“It will be ready for everybody to review this week,” Ninneman said. Once everything checks out, the new website is expected to “go live” within a few weeks.

Wurzel joins ranks of

permanent part-time officers

The council voted to hire Craig Wurzel as a permanent part-time police officer, at 52 hours per two-week pay period. Wurzel will work four eight-hour shifts plus two 10-hour shifts on each rotation.

“I want to do everything we can to hang onto him,” Caledonia police sergeant James Stemper said. “I think he’s excellent out there. We lost a dedicated part-time officer who moved to a full-time position in northern Minnesota. So we want to take him (Wurzel) from a part-time trainee on the call list, to be a dedicated part-time officer.

“He’ll work every weekend.”

Budget marathon

Members also reviewed a wealth of budgetary materials with city accountant Stephanie Mann, stretching the session beyond the three-hour mark.

A number of enterprise fund (non-levy funded) purchases and projects were part of those discussions. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann asked for council approval on those items before moving forward. Some of the larger line items included a truck with winch for the water and sewer departments (estimated at $65,000), and a brush chipper listed under the light department ($30,276). The city-owned liquor store also proposed new tiles ($14,609), and a new cooler ($3000).

Council members decided to table the spending review for further information and study, asking Swann to bring the topic back to their next (February 27) meeting.

On a related note, the council also tabled an offer from Merchants Bank to provide credit card processing services for the City of Caledonia. Swan was directed to mine more information on the proposal, and see if a competing local financial institution would like to be considered.

Caledonia pool project on track

Swann also gave an update on the new city pool, which is slated to open in June. Council members were asked to choose between a drop slide for that facility as it was originally offered by the vendor, and an upgraded unit with some optional equipment. The added cost boosted the estimate from approximately $28,000 to $41,000, including installation. The council voted to stick with the original plan.

Although complex, the project appears to be progressing very close to it’s intended budget, Swann reported. Contracted work totals $1,650,117, according to the budget report. That’s been covered from the aquatic center fund, with $292,351 still owed to contractors and $323,222 left to pay for it. However, as with any large project, certain outstanding expenses are expected to trickle in as work concludes. That $30,871 cushion will likely be used up when all is said and done, the administrator stated.