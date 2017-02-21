Not too late to make a donation to the Caledonia Aquatic Center

Construction of the City of Caledonia Aquatic Center is almost finished and will be open Summer 2017! The project has been a successful group effort with widespread community support.

There is still time to make a donation to the pool project and be recognized on the Wall of Honor inside the entrance of the Caledonia Aquatic Center. Donations are needed for pool amenities and features, such as a tot slide (for which $1,665 of $12,576 has been raised) and a drop slide (for which $18,809 of $27,250 has been raised).

All donors who contribute at least $250 toward the project will be recognized with a laser-engraved tile on the Wall of Honor. Tile sizes increase with the size of the donation received. Donations must be made before Friday, March 17, 2017 in order to receive a place on the Wall of Honor.

The City is also currently accepting applications for the seasonal positions of Caledonia Aquatic Center manager and assistant manager as well as lifeguards. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office or at www.caledoniamn.gov.

If you have questions about the Wall of Honor or summer employment at the Caledonia Aquatic Center, please contact either Jessica Kohnen or Adam Swann at the Caledonia City Clerk’s Office, 725-3450.