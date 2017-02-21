Owen King breaks the all-time school scoring mark

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Owen King became Caledonia’s all-time leading scorer in Caledonia basketball history! Congratulations Owen.

By Ryan Pitts

The Caledonia Argus

Junior guard Owen King broke the all-time Warrior basketball scoring mark set by Sarah Schieber in 1994 with 1719 points.

The Caledonia all-school record lasted 23 years until Monday, Feb. 13, when King surpassed the record with a 30 point game in Kingsland.

King reached the 1,000 point mark and surpassed the boys leading scorer all last season.

Coming into the game, King was just a few points short of the Mark.

King scored the first five points of the game, dropping a quick three pointer. Going to the basket, King was fouled and went to the free throw line, where he made both shots and the record was his to build upon.

A time out was called by head coach Josh Diersen and a congratulations came from all his teammates. Owen fist bumped his dad, ran up with the game ball to present to his mother, and hugged his grandparents. A long applause and a standing ovation was given by both Caledonia and Kingsland spectators.

“Couldn’t have happened to a nicer young man,” Diersen would say later.

King would go on to score 30 points in the win and every point was needed as the pesky Knights kept things interesting for the Warriors as the season winds down.

Kingsland kept the game close until the last few minutes of the game. Caledonia went on to win 83-72. Owen finished with 30 points, Noah King had 27, Andrew Goergen had nine, and Marten Morem finished with seven points.