Robotics team hosts Week Zero event

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia hosted “Week Zero” this past weekend, where 18 area schools descended upon the town to test their robots for the upcoming robotics competition.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior Robotics team #5914 hosted 18 teams from the Seven Rivers Robotics Coalition for “Week Zero.”

The school built a full size field rendition of the upcoming robotics competition game, “Steamworks.”

“Think Jules Vern, Around the World in 80 days,” said the announcer when describing the game to the crowd.

Each year, NASA, who this year solicited the help of designers from Dreamworks Studios, come up with the parameters and rules for the game that the schools must build a robot and meet the games requirements.

“This is what this day is for,” said Houston’s Robotics head mentor Bob Carlson. “We had a few hiccups early, but we’re having fun.”

Houston joined teams from Austin, Onalaska, La Crescent, Byron, Winona, Aquinas, Rochester, among others as guests of the Warriors Robotics program. Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Practice makes perfect

Week Zero signifies the week that teams must bag their robots up and can no longer tweak them. As of Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m., teams can no longer work on their robots.

So after six weeks of building robots to complete the tasks of the game, which were given to teams as a 126 page manual, the event that Caledonia hosted is a chance to work out the kinks.

Houston #5339

Houston learned several things about its robot after some struggles early in the day.

“Part of the game is for your robot to climb,” said Carlson. “We had to change from one motor to two and if that doesn’t work we’ll go to plan ‘c’ and install a third motor for climbing.”

Their robot also uses a green laser for collaborating and initially had a green rope which presented the team problems lining up the device for a climb.

“We had to dial that down a notch or two,” Carlson laughed.

Caledonia #5914

Caledonia team #5914 also used the event to tweak their machine.

“We ran well,” said drive team member Ryan Schroeder following Caledonia’s first two runs. “Lot of communication, we worked well together.”

However, as Caledonia’s robot climbed following its second run, the rope frayed and the weight of the robot brought it to the ground.

“That won’t happen in normal competition,” Schroeder noted. “But it made all of our hearts stop.”

As we spoke to Schroeder and head mentor James Larson, the build team were frantically checking the machine over for any damage and making the necessary repairs.

“It started with us misplacing our regular rope,” Larson said. “We need to have our checklist in place when its competition time. But that’s what today is for, learning those types of things.”

The necessary repairs were made to both team’s machines and the weekend long event was a huge hit with team members and spectators alike.