Warrior gymnasts finish season “happy and healthy”

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Brianna Johnson, finished 44th.

“The girls had a great season,” said first year head gymnastics coach Jess Wiese. “Coach Helen and I are so incredibly proud of all that they have accomplished this year. We may not have gotten a “W” on either team, but little by little, the girls have improved drastically. Gymnastics is a very difficult sport both physically and mentally. You work as a team but perform individually, like wrestling.”

The Warriors wrapped up their 2017 campaign with a 9th place finish over the weekend.

Team:

Austin: 148.075; 1st Place

Pine Island: 143.075; 2nd Place

Winona/Cotter: 140.075;

3rd Place

Byron: 138.675; 4th Place

Red Wing: 135.35; 5th Place

La Crescent: 126.775; 6th Place

KMT: 124.75; 7th Place

Stewartville: 121.975; 8th Place

Caledonia/Spring Grove:

98.0; 9th Place

Season Record:

Varsity: 0-10

Junior Varsity: 0-10

Season highlights

“Season highlights include new front handsprings; jumping to high bar; new jump and tumbling series; new tumbling passes; and hitting a 100.0 for our highest varaity team score,” Wiese said. “This season was a building year. Our main focus was the two H’s- Happy and Healthy; which I feel we accomplished.”

Post-season at Pine Island

Vault:

Alissa Johnson: 7.15

Becky Meyer: 6.725

Kourtney Olson: 7.2

Rachel Welsh: 7.375

Kerrigan Scanlan: 7.8

Total: 29.525

“Alissa Johnson started us off with two nice front handspring vaults,” said Wiese following the meet in Pine Island. “Having power in her run, Alissa hit the board hard which gave her great flight and block on/off of the apparatus. Taking two steps on her landings for each vault, Alissa lost desired tenths. At the start of the season Alissa was scared to even go over the vault. With hard work and training, Alissa improved such that she earned a varsity spot.”

“Kerrigan Scanlan was our high score on vault performing a half-on, half-off,” Wiese said. “Working hard on her hand placement on top of the vault and hitting the desired 180 degree half-on, Kerrigan was able to block hard and get nice air on her 180 degree turn in the opposite direction for her half-off. Getting minor deductions for having an arched position in the air and taking a few steps on the landing, Kerrigan scored well.”

“Becky Meyer competed a half-on, Kourtney Olson, and Rachel Welsh competed front handspring vaults respectively,” Weise said. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Rachel Welsh, finished 41st.

Bars:

Kourtney Olson: 3.35

Becky Meyer: 3.375

Kerrigan Scanlan: 5.175

Brianna Johnson: 4.0

Rachel Welsh: 5.825

Total: 18.375

“Brianna Johnson competed a nice bar set after having a shaky high bar warm-up,” Wiese said. “Having minor form breaks in her leg for (separation, and bent knees)pausing in between skills, and falling on her dismount, Brianna competed a pullover, back hip circle, squat on, long hang pullover, long hang pullover, back hip circle, tuck flyaway.

“Rachel Welsh was our high score on bars with a 5.825, even with a long hang kip muscle up and fall on her dismount,” said Wiese. “Having rough practices all week due to multiple rips on her hands and a terrible head cold, we modified Rachel’s set to kip, back hip circle, squat on, long hang kip, back hip circle, layout flyaway. When talking with fellow coaches in our section, many commented and noted how amazed they were at Rachel’s skills and sets.”

Beam:

Becky Meyer: 4.65

Kourtney Olson: 6.65

Brianna Johnson: 5.05

Kerrigan Scanlan: 6.95

Rachel Welsh: 5.0

Total: 23.65

“Kourtney Olson competed a beautiful beam routine,” Wiese said. “Her grace and confidence were at an all time high. Having a minor pause in between each backwalkovers in her tumbling series and falling on her tuck 3/4 (which was completely unavoidable due to landing on the edge of the beam) Kourtney had great balance. By adding a switch leap, tuck 3/4, and Wolf 3/4, Kourtney took her beam routine to the next level.”

Floor:

Rachel Welsh: 5.6

Brianna Johnson: 6.65

Kerrigan Scanlan: 6.625

Becky Meyer: 6.55

Kourtney Olson: 6.625

Total: 26.45

“Becky Meyer competed a gorgeous floor routine, yet again,” Wiese said. “Her routine is a team and fan favorite. When all of the team is watching Becky on the sidelines, they fallow along and and hit some of her poses. During practice we worked on ramping up her jumps to switch leap, tuck double turn, and full turn, tuck full, Wolf 1 1/2. Becky’s flexibility, grace, and strength make her jumps picture perfect.”

All-Around:

Becky Meyer: 21.3

Rachel Welsh: 23.8

Kourtney Olson: 23.825

Kerrigan Scanlan: 26.55

Emma Ranzenberger was designated alternate on vault, beam, and floor. Maddie Wieser was designated alternate on bars.

Conference Point Season

Totals

(top 15 medal; out of 44 gymnasts):

Kerrigan Scanlan: 17.5; 19th Place

Kourtney Olson: 8; 27th Place

Becky Meyer: 6; 31st Place

Rachel Welsh: 2; 41st Place

Brianna Johnson: 1; 44th Place

Academic Awards:

Gold: 3.75-4.0 GPA:

Becky Meyer

Emma Ranzenberger

Silver: 3.5-3.74 GPA

Emma Ranzenberger

Emma Ideker

Rachel Welsh