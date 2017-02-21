Warriors continue dominance over Three Rivers Conference foes

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Sam Barthel has returned from injury and is playing key minutes for the Warriors.rts

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

As the Warriors regular season draws closer to an end, the Warriors hosted Wabasha-Kellogg this past Thursday, Feb. 16.

Vs. Wabasha-Kellogg

The Warriors trailed at half-time, 36-30 as the Falcons came out hot from the floor and the Warriors shots weren’t falling early.

However, behind a solid second half the Warriors cruised to a 74-60 win.

Freshman Noah King led the Warriors in scoring with 25 points and in the second half the Warriors defense clamped down on the Falcons, outscoring them 44-24 after half time.

Noah’s brother, Owen, added to his now school best point total as he scored 17 in the win.

Sam Barthel, who recently returned from injury, had a nice game scoring 14 points in the win.

Starter Marten Morem added 12 points.

Scoring two points each were Andrew Goergen, Austin Heim and Jordan Burg to round out the scoring for the Warriors.

Vs. Lewiston-Altura

The HVL vs. TRC showdown hosted by Cannon Falls, the Warriors bested the host team, 72-50.

Stats and information for this game was not available at press time.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Warriors traveled to Chatfield. On Tuesday, Feb. 21 they traveled to Fillmore Central.

Information from both of those games will be featured in next week’s edition as they were played after we went to press.

This week’s games:

This week, the Warriors will finish their regular season schedule as they host La Crescent on Friday, Feb. 24.