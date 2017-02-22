County – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE TO HAULERS

Seasonal load restrictions on Houston County Highways go into effect on

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017

These restrictions will limit allowable axle weights until further notice. Said restrictions will be enforced as per highway posting. County Highway, town roads or city streets not posted, the weight on any single axle shall not exceed 5 ton on an unpaved street or highway and 10 ton on a paved street or highway, any single axle. (M.S. 169.87).

The purpose of spring load restrictions is to prevent premature failure of our roads and thereby protect taxpayers investments in our roads. Please respect the postings. A county map showing the spring load restrictions for county roads is available for download at www.co.houston.mn.us Highway Dept listings.

HOUSTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

February 22, 2017

