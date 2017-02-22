Townships – BROWNSVILLE TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Brownsville Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Township Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather the election and annual meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The election poll hours will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at which time the voters will elect:

Township Supervisor (3 year term) and

Township Treasurer (2 year term).

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Annual Meeting will be held at the Brownsville Community Center, 104 North 6th St., Brownsville, MN.

Kim Sheehan

Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 22, March 1, 2017

654852