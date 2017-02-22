Townships – MAYVILLE TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Mayville Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held Tuesday March 14th, 2017. The board of canvass will meet after the annual meeting. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March, March 21st. The Election Poll Hours will be open from 5 p.m. -8 p.m., at which time the voters will elect:

1 Clerk and 1 Supervisor.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 p.m. to conduct all necessary business. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location: Town Hall at the fairgrounds.

Glenn Meiners, Town Clerk

Town of Mayville

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

February 22, March 1, 2017

647848