Townships – SHELDON TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND

ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND

BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Sheldon Township, Houston County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Township Meeting and Annual Election of Town Officers will be held

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Sheldon Town Hall

In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.

1) 3:00 pm -The Annual Meeting will commence to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

2) 4:00-8:00 pm – The Election Poll Hours will be open at which time the voters will elect:

One (1) Township Supervisor 3 year term

One (1) Township Treasurer 2 year term

3) 9:00 pm – The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the election, to certify the official election results.

Patsy Wiste

Sheldon Township Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 22, March 1, 2017

653279