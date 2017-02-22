Townships – SHELDON TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND
ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Sheldon Township, Houston County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Township Meeting and Annual Election of Town Officers will be held
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Sheldon Town Hall
In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.
1) 3:00 pm -The Annual Meeting will commence to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
2) 4:00-8:00 pm – The Election Poll Hours will be open at which time the voters will elect:
One (1) Township Supervisor 3 year term
One (1) Township Treasurer 2 year term
3) 9:00 pm – The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the election, to certify the official election results.
Patsy Wiste
Sheldon Township Clerk
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
February 22, March 1, 2017
