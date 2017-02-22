Townships – UNION TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Union Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Union Township Hall. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until March 21, 2017. The election poll hours will be open from 5-8 p.m. at which time the voters will elect one Treasurer for a two year term and one Supervisor for a 3 year term. The Annual Meeting will convene at 4 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

Dennis Conniff

Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 22, March 1, 2017

655329