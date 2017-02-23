David Keith Wiste, age 63, of Caledonia, Minn. and formerly of Spring Grove, passed away Tuesday at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn.

He was born on April 28, 1953 in Spring Grove, to Arvid and Carmona (Haugstad) Wiste.

He was a 1973 Spring Grove High School graduate.

David worked at ABLE in Caledonia until health problems forced him to retire.

He enjoyed music, movies, trips to the thrift stores and photography.

Survivors include his mother Carmona of Black Hammer, Minn., siblings Charles (Emily) of Spring Grove, Stanley (Sherry) of Houston, Minn., Steven (Lori) of Black Hammer, Paul (Joan) of Houston, Minn., Joyce (Scott) Onstad of Black Hammer, Judy (Alan) Roble of Spring Grove, Leighton (Christine) of Naperville, Ill., and Heidi (Donald) White of Waseca, Minn. and his sister-in-law Candis Wiste of Hokah, Minn.

In addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father Arvid, his brother Sanford, his nephew Jacob and his sister-in-law Eileen.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Black Hammer. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 11 to 1 p.m. at the church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be given.

Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.

