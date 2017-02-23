Palma Trapp

Image

Palma was born in the county in the town of Caledonia, Minn. on May 15, 1920. Her roots gave her strength and courage throughout her whole life in addition to being Norwegian, which she was proud of. She braved leaving home to get on a train and come up to St. Paul to go to beauty school. She landed in Highland Park after completing school and started working at a well known salon there.

In 1946 she married Monroe and had three children while living in St. Paul, Linda, Greg and Gary.

A career in antique sales lasted for 50 plus years, and some of her most favorite times were down at the big outdoor flea market at Oronoco, which she did for over 20 years. Her sisters Esther and Mildred would come and join her there along with niece Joyce. Her antique business did so well that she was able to purchase many travel trailers for camping up north, her favorite place to go. She was an excellent seamstress and made all of her own clothes and draperies. She also was so talented she figured out how to remake clothing for all of her antique dolls with old silks and laces. She was also a gifted quilt maker and cross stitch person and loved her calico prints in blues and mauves, and could make anything she looked at without even a pattern.

All of that is what kept her going to live such a long life. She loved playing nickel dime poker with neighbors and relatives for a good time. Weekends at Linda’s cabin up north were a highlight event for her, and the biggest event that she looked forward to every year was Thanksgiving at her home when all the relatives came. She loved it and never wanted to break the tradition at her home so she got to have that event until 2012.

On February 13, 2013 she had to leave her longtime home of Circle Pines for her new and beautiful residential care home with Solbakken in West Bloomington until she passed away on Valentine’s Day in the early morning. The staff and caregivers who have cared for her have been like an extended family for her. She was so loved and well cared for there until the moment she crossed over. How fitting she would choose Valentine’s Day as her day to leave.

She gave from her heart and loved deeply from her heart. So perhaps her final heart gift to us all was to leave on Valentine’s Day. She has been a strong fighter all the way and a true street scraper who did it her way.

We will miss her laughter and outgoing personality as well as her fabulous home cooked meals including lefse. She left her mark on all of our hearts and set a high example to follow. Her famous mantra was “Something good will happen babe – you just have to have a little more faith.” Palma died at the age of 96, three months short of her 97th birthday in May.

Visitation was Saturday, February, 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Mueller Bies Funeral, Roseville, Minn. The service was at 11:30 a.m., followed by the burial.