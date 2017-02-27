Image

Mary Katherine (Grohman) Sanders, 95, of Salinas, Calif., and formerly of Caledonia, died January 29, 2017 at her residence in Salinas. She was born June 18, 1921, in Caledonia to Walter and Anne Grohman. She was the oldest of seven children.

Mary was a graduate of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in LaCrosse, Wis. During WWII, she served with the US Naval Nurses Corps and following served with various nursing facilities throughout Monterey County; she was also a dedicated volunteer with many Monterey organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sanders, of 42 years; also her parents, brother and sister-in-law, William and Naomi Grohman, sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bud Demmer, and brother-in-law, Paul Von Arx.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara K (James) Ward; 3 sons, Mike (Riley) Sanders, Pete (Jan) Sanders, and Joe Sanders; 6 grandchildren, Kimberly, Steven, Brian, Erika, Dale and Leslie; and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Von Arx of La Crescent, Gretchen (Wayne) Buege of Caledonia; brothers, Robert (Rita) Grohman and Donald (Judy) Grohman, both of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Seaside, Calif. and inurnment was at California Central Coast Veteran’s Cemetery