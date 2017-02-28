Board hears update on World’s Best Workforce

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

At the regular February meeting of the Caledonia Area School Board, superintendent Ben Barton, MS/HS principal Mary Morem and elementary principal Gina Meinertz presented data on the World’s Best workforce report.

The data showed Caledonia still has room to grow towards the goal of 100 percent efficiency, but the district is doing very well as it relates to area schools.

“I like to compare us to the schools around us,” said superintendent Ben Barton. “And if you look at that we’re performing very well.”

The district also performs well when compared to state averages.

Quick notes

• The school board thanked the welding program at SE Tech for donating welding goggles, replacement lenses for helmets and other various welding materials.

The board also thanked the machine tool program at SE tech for supplies which will be used for the school’s milling machine and ag programs.

• Tory-Kale Schulz resigned as the National Honor Advisor at the end of this school year.

• The board accepted the resignation of two members of the custodial staff.

• The board had the first reading of the food allergy management guideline policy and the student with special dietary needs policy.