Festival of Owls turns 15

File photo

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

It may have began as a simple “hatch day” celebration for Alice the Great Horned owl, but one local event has grown into a world-reknowned gathering for owl enthusiasts.

International Owl Center executive director Karla Bloem states that the 15th annual International Festival of Owls will take place in Houston, Minn. on March 3-5.

The celebration “Keeps getting bigger every year,” the director noted. “It’s been great to see how the community has rallied around it. Now we’ve got really great community support.

“We’re bringing people from all over the country and all over the world to Houston. We’ve had people here from Nepal, Kenya, South Africa, Taiwan, Israel, Norway, Finland, Japan and Russia. You can just go down the list of a whole pile of countries.

“All the top owl people on the planet come here.

“I remember the first year we had people coming from England. People were really surprised that they came here just for the owl festival. Now they’re used to that.

“One of the things that I’m proud of is the way that we bring the scientific community and the public together. I think that’s really a key for helping owls. Scientists just hanging out with scientists, never reaching the public, doesn’t do nearly as much to help owls as bringing those messages to the public.

“I see it as being a good thing for the researchers to say, ‘Wow, here’s what we can do with the public!’

“You can talk to them about these big conservation issues, and people are interested in hearing about it.

“So we’re not just giving you the plain old basics about owls. We’re taking you in-depth into the cutting edge of what is going on with owls. That’s kind of our specialty niche. Bringing the scientific and the general public together, which I think is good for both.