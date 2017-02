Public Record for March 1, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office January 26 to February 9, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Kim Laura Barth, 56, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Megan Catherine Budde, 29, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Marvin James Cleven, 58, Hokah, Minn., seat belt violation, fined $100.

Elizabeth M Gorgas, 18, Port Byron, Ill., speeding, fined $115.

Madeline Mae Jore, 20, La Crosse, Wis, speeding, fined $135.

Diane Marie Jungbluth, 57, Hokah, Minn., seatbelt violation, fined $100.

Matthew John Lange, 41, Holmen, Wis, speeding, fined $125.

Thomas Jon Mayhew, 57, Hennepin, Ill., speeding, fined $115.

Jonthan Christopher Miller, 33, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $75.

Timothy John Palubicki, 49, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt, fined $75.

Elanor Rae Meyer, 73, Houston, Minn., seat belt, fined $100.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Jeremy Ryan Gonyo, 25, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

Brittany Rose Hefte, 25, Dorchester, Iowa, seat belt violation, fined $100.

Shanta Anna Krick-Gathright, 21, St. Charles, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275.

Johnathan David Pyan, 22, Stewartville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Jasmine Autumn Rose, 21, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

Levi Robert Schmitz, 22, Winona, Minn., fifth degree possess, not small amount marijuana, fined $400, 2 years supervised probation.

Linus Joseph Hageman, 76, Calmar, Iowa, stop for school bus, fined $175.

Steven Anthony Mauss, 51, third degree DUI, probation, fined $605.

Angel Marie Soland, 44, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215. Driving after revocation, fined $200.

Robert Samuel Stark, 18, New Albin, Iowa, possess/sale small amount marijuana, fined $125, possession of drug paraphenalia, fined $50.

Paul Miguel Stewart, 33, Minnetonka, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Michael Carl Connor, 60, Holmen, Wis., fourth degree DUI, fined $475, 2 years supervised probation, 90 days confinement stayed for 2 years.

Phillip Mitchell Felten, 35, Hokah, Minn., operate with expired registration, fined $105.

Samantha Sue Wood, 34, La Crescent, Minn., must carry proof of insurance, fined $125.

Nicolas Allan Anderson, 20, Caledonia, Minn., operate with suspended/revoked licence, fined $275.

Elaine Faye Criscio, 59, Houston, Minn., possession of drug paraphanalia, fined $125.

Jayson Jon Diersen, 39, Caledonia, Minn., DWI, fined $500, probation.

Joseph Leo Hammell, 67, Caledonia, Minn., failure to stop, fined $125.

Jemia Sharel Michad Kerin-Fields, 27, Caledonia, Minn., driving with revoked license, fined $275.

Shawn Deloy Kirkman, 36, Caledonia, Minn., expired registration, fined $105.

Samantha Anna McReynolds, 32, Caledonia, Minn., theft by check, fined $185, probation.

Gary W Mracek, 68, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Tanisha Shawnta Newson, 25, Wabasha, Minn., driving with revoked license, fined $175.

Matison Hayes Scanlan, 22, Caledonia, Minn., theft by check, fined $214, probation.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

David William McCabe, 44, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

Lance Timothy Lidtke, 20, Winona, Minn., disorderly conduct, fined $225, probation.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Brooklyn Rae Roberts, 21, speeding, fined $135.

Danette May Stremcha, 51, La Crescent, Minn., parking violation, fined $22.

Crystal Ann Adcox, 29, Rochester, Minn., driving after revokation, fined $275.

Shawn Michael Greenwod, 37, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275.

Alexander Matthew Meyers, 22, Hokah, Minn., fourth degree DWI, fined $500, probation.

Dream Son Xiong, 22, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $375, headlamps required, fined $40.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Todd William Bornholdt, 49, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $22.

Joshua Mark Ingvalson, 34, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $22.

Keisha Marie Laganiera, 20, Grand Meadow, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Kaylee Jo O’Connell, 16, Decorah. Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Scott David Solberg, 43, parking violation, fined $32.

Donna Faye Tweeten, 58, Spring Grove, Minn., driving with expired license, fined $175.

Barbara June Wilkes, 72, Dorchester, Iowa, Speeding, fined $115.

Susan Renee Corad, 49, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $32.

Jessy James Hofbauer, 40, Houston, Minn., parking violation, fined $22.

Casey Muncell Jefferson, 44, Spring Grove, Minn., dog at large, fined $200.

Matthew Richard Klinski, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $145.

Scott David Solberg, 43, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $32.

Brian Scott Stockman, 53, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

MINN. DNR

Terry Allen Chiglo, 48, Houston, Minn., fail to display registration on snowmobile, fined $100.

Tylor Ronald Nelson, 18, Houston, Minn., failure to display registration on snowmobile, fined $100.

Zachary Roman Zolondek, 26, Winona, Minn., hunting – transportation of loaded firearm, fined $100, probation.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Ryan Jay Quanrud and Tori Lea Hollmann, both of La Crescent, Minn.

Karl Lee Vang of Mabel, Minn., and Emily Michelle Krueger of Decorah, Iowa.

DIVORCES

Jared Cade Barnes and Tiffany Desiree Barnes.

Gregory L. Waldenberger and Marjorie D. Waldenberger.

Jerilyn Marie Padrnos and Terry Lee Padrnos.

Tami Jo Kukowski and William Patrick Condon.

Sara Marie Walther and Kevin Arthur Walther.

Christopher Ryan Fruechte and Nicole Amanda Fruechte.

Jennifer Lynn Tewes and Charles David Tewes.

Robert L. Bennington and Lynda L. Bennington.

Heather Ann Pratt and Corey Allen Pratt.

Lee Ann Finn and Scott Michael Finn.