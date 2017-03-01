County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the January 24, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $79,320.87

Road & Bridge Fund 51,883.49 —————

Total $131,204.36

=========

Courtney Bergey presented amended bylaws for consideration. In order to officially adopt the revisions a public hearing is required. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve calling the required public hearing on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve an abatement on parcel #21.0468.000 for taxes payable 2016 in the amount of $469.00 due to incorrect classification.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Farm Lease with Dennis & Annette Holte for the acreage located near the Caledonia High School.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Application for Exempt Permit (gambling permit) for Ability Building Center (ABC) for an event to be held at Wildcat Landing & Campground on August 12, 2017 and adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-06

BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners does hereby approve the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit on behalf of Ability Building Center for gambling activities to be conducted at Wildcat Landing and Campground in Brownsville Township, with no waiting period.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept said resignation and draft a letter in appreciation of Mr. Kuhlers years of dedicated service to the County.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to schedule the Board of Equalization meeting for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski and seconded by Commissioner Walter to hire 1.0 FTE Deputy Sheriff for court security. Discussion was held. At this time Commissioner Zmyewski withdrew his motion to hire a 1.0 FTE Deputy Sheriff to provide for court security.

On the recommendation of the Planning Commission, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of a conditional use permit for Thomas Hoscheit of Mayville Township to expand a feedlot over 300 animal units (a.u.) from 248 a.u. to 434 a.u.

On the recommendation of the Planning Commission, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of a conditional use permit for Thomas Hoscheit of Mayville Township to expand an existing manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons.

On the recommendation of the Planning Commission, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of a conditional use permit for Josh and Jerry Dahl of Yucatan Township to expand a feedlot over 300 animal units (a.u.) from 243 a.u. to 342 a.u.

On the recommendation of the Planning Commission, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold to approve the issuance of a conditional use permit for Josh and Jerry Dahl of Yucatan Township to expand an existing manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement with Workforce Development, Inc. and the accompanying Business Associate Addendum.

Engineer Pogodzinski recommended approval of the final payment for C.P. 2016-03. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-07

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Engineer Pogodzinski recommended approval of the final payment for C.P. 2016-1101. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-08

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Engineer Pogodzinski recommended approval of the final payment for C.P. 2016-BR01. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-09

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Engineer Pogodzinski recommended approval of the final payment for C.P. 2016-401. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-10

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the purchase of the total station from Frontier Precision in the amount of $28,770.30.

There being no further business and the time being 12:08 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

