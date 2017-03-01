Robert Silas Benson, 63, of Caledonia, Minn. passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Robert was born to Helen (Becker) and Silas Benson on March 3, 1953. He was baptized and confirmed in the Immanuel Lutheran faith. He attended Caledonia High School. He worked for many years at APN, Inc. as a janitor. He later worked for the Caledonia School District as a custodian. Bob also owned and operated his own lawn care service until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He was an avid collector of model cars, loved to trout fish, and had a deep love of all music. He had an extrordinary gift of drawing, with his favorite being of classic cars. Bob was a unique man that lived a hard life, molded by society and tested by addictions, but a genuine kind and caring soul. It was his life-long wish to be an organ donor upon his passing.

He is preceeded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brother, David “Bo” (Missy) Benson, nephews Jack and Sam Benson, niece Jena Benson, and many cousins.

There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, March 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It was Bob’s wishes to be cremated and interned with his parents.

The family wishes to thank all of Bob’s friends and neighbors for their years of support, especially Dave Mader, Iyla Mulvena, and Patrick & Angela Stigeler. Thank you to the Caledonia Ambulance crew, the Caledonia Police Department, Mark Peter and Iyla Mulvena for all of your help on Thursday. Thank you to the county health aides for their care over the past year, and the staff at Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Deyo and Bob’s ICU nurses Jodie, Katie & Sarah.