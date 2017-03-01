School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

ABBREVIATED BOARD MEETING MINUTES JANUARY 23, 2017

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting in the Middle/High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order by Vice Chair Michelle Werner at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Melissa Marschall, Emily McGonigle, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, Spencer Yohe, and student school board representatives Nathan Hagerott and Nicholas Loging. Also present were Ben Barton, Gina Meinertz, Mary Morem, Barb Meyer, Karen Schiltz, Kim Torgeson, Colette Bruening, Cindy Staggemeyer, Carol Nelson, Cyndi Welscher. Absent were Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, and Nancy Runningen.

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to approve the agenda as amended to include discussing digital days under the new business items. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jimmy Westland, seconded by Emily McGonigle to approve the following consent agenda items: approval of the December 19, 2016, regular school board meeting minutes and the January 5, 2017, organizational school board meeting minutes; approval of Treasurers Report and Authorization of Accounts Payable and the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $585,772.95 including check numbers 60995 through 61163 along with electronic transfers from MSDLAF to Merchants Bank in the amount of $600,000.00; accept the resignation of Bethany Bergsgaard as a junior high softball coach with thanks for her service she has provided our school district; accept the resignation of Tom Schultz as the assistant baseball coach effective immediately with thanks for his service he has provided our school district; accept the resignation of John Hauser as assistant boys and girls track coach effective immediately with thanks for his service he has provided our school district; accept the resignation of Pam Schieber as a part-time school nutritionist effective January 13, 2017, and hire her as a part-time special ed para beginning January 16, 2017, at $11.18 per hour; ratify the hiring of Chyan Johanningmeier as a part-time special education para at II/1 year at $11.40 per hour beginning January 9, 2017; adopt the Family and Medical Leave Policy #410; adopt the Harassment and Violence Policy #413; adopt the Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse Policy #414; adopt the Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults Policy #415; adopt the Student Discipline Policy #506; adopt the Bullying Prohibition Policy #514; adopt the Student Sex Nondiscrimination Policy #522; adopt the Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy #524; adopt the Crisis Management Policy #806; adopt the Health and Safety Policy #807. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to approve the 2016 Pay Equity Report as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jimmy Westland to ratify the 2016-2017 spring sport coaching contracts contingent upon participation numbers in each of the sports. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jimmy Westland, seconded by Emily McGonigle to have a pilot digital learning day on February 20, 2017. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Melissa Marschall, seconded by Emily McGonigle to adjourn the meeting at 7:43 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

These minutes are only a summary and complete minutes are available at the school district office or on the school district website at www.cps.k12.mn.us

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

March 1, 2017

657083