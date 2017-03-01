Townships – CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP

Notice of Election of Officers and Annual Meeting

Notice is given to qualified voters of Caledonia Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held March 14, 2017 at the Caledonia City Hall Council Chambers. In case of inclement weather the election and annual meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21. The Board of Audit will meet following the annual meeting to certify the Election results.

The Election poll hours will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. to elect one treasurer for a 2 year term, incumbent, Bernadene Privet and one supervisor, incumbent, Dave Wiersbe, for a 3 year term. Both candidates are running unopposed. The Annual meeting will commence at 8:15 to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.

Donise Becker

Town Clerk

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

March 1, 8, 2017

658048