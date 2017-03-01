Townships – CROOKED CREEK TOWNSHIP

Notice of Annual meeting and election of officers is hereby given to the qualified voters of Crooked Creek Township, Houston County and State of Minnesota, that the Annual meeting and election will be held Tuesday March 14, 2017 at the Crooked Creek Town Hall. In case of inclement weather the election and meeting may be postponed until the Tuesday March 21st.

The annual election polls will open at 2:00 pm and will close at 8:00 pm. Absentee ballot voting can be done in person at the Houston County Auditors Office.

The following offices are up for election:

(1) Township Supervisor, 3-year term.

(1) Township Treasurer, 2-year term.

The annual meeting will convene at 8:15 pm to conduct all business as prescribed by law.

The Board of Canvass will meet March 14, 2017 following the Annual Meeting to canvass the election results.

Andre Moen

Clerk

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

March 1, 8, 2017

657888