Townships – HOKAH TOWNSHIP

Election and Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Hokah Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Hokah Fire Station. The polls will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to elect:
One Supervisor – 3 year term
One Treasurer – 2 year term
The Board of Canvass will meet on March 14, 2017 (following the election) to certify the official election results.
The annual meeting will commence at 8:10 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Jaynie Sheffer
Hokah Township
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
March 1, 2017
656435