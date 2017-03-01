Townships – HOKAH TOWNSHIP

Election and Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Hokah Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Hokah Fire Station. The polls will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to elect:

One Supervisor – 3 year term

One Treasurer – 2 year term

The Board of Canvass will meet on March 14, 2017 (following the election) to certify the official election results.

The annual meeting will commence at 8:10 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Jaynie Sheffer

Hokah Township

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

March 1, 2017

