Townships – JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Jefferson Township, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The Election Poll hours will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect one supervisor (3 year term) and one treasurer (2 year term). The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:00 PM to conduct all necessary business presented by law. The Annual Election and Meeting and will be held at the Jefferson Township Hall, 2646 County Road 5, Eitzen MN.

