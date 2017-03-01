Townships – WINNEBAGO TOWNSHIP

Election & Meeting

The annual township election and meeting of Winnebago Township will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Eitzen Fire Station meeting room (west door). Polls will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to elect one Supervisor for a 3-year term and one Treasurer for a 2-year term. Board of Canvass will meet at the close of polls. Business meeting at 8:05 p.m. In case of inclement weather the election and annual meeting will be held on the third Tuesday in March.

