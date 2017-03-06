Janet M. Zibrowski, 79, of Onalaska, died on Friday, March 3, 2017 in her home.

She was born on May 3, 1937 in Caledonia, MN to Dewey and Lenora (Solum) Trehus. She was a 1955 graduate of Caledonia High School. Janet married Leslie Zibrowski on August 10, 1956 in La Crosse. She had worked at the Country Kitchen in La Crosse for many years. As a member of the Holmen Lutheran Church for overs 40 years, Janet was a Stephen minister, going out into the community providing one-on-one caregiving to people going through family problems, grief, or Illness.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Les, five children, Debra (Steve) Sanders of St. Charles, Mo., Dennis (Cheryl) Zibrowski of Brownsburg, Ind., Dawn (Tim) Mysliwiec of La Crosse, David (Yvonne) Zibrowski of Sparta, and Douglas (Beth) Zibrowski of La Crosse, twelve grandchildren, Kate and Christine Sanders, Jaimie (Matthew) Cairns, Amanda Zibrowski, Marie (Greg) Conklin, Matthew (Andrea) Mysliwiec, Amy, Sarah, and Heather Zibrowski, and Phil, Jon, and Meghan Zibrowski, three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Zibrowski and Madeleine and Henry Cairns, a brother Richard (Elsie) Trehus of Racine, Wis., brother-in-law Reuben Hundt of West Salem, sister-in-law Ginny Trehus of La Crescent, and many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Delvin, Glenn, Kenneth, Judy and Betty. Janet truly treasured her time with family and friends, especially the hours together playing cards and games.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mayo Clinic Hospice for their loving care and support. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Pastor Donald Stein will officiate. Burial will be in the Long Coulee Cemetery, Holmen. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be given to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.