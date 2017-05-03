City – CITY OF CALEDONIA

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 74 OF THE CALEDONIA CITY CODE

On April 24, 2017, the Caledonia City Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 74 (Recreational Vehicles; Automobile Trailers and Camp Cars) of the Caledonia City Codeby repealing and replacing Section 74.11 (General Prohibitions), Section 74.12 (Exceptions), and Section 74.13 (Permit/Insurance)to update the Citys laws governing the operation of a recreational motorized vehicle within the corporate limits of the City. This ordinance shall be in effect from the date of its publication as provided by law. City Code Sections 74.11, 74.12, and 74.13 read as follows:

74.11 GENERAL PROHIBITIONS.

It is unlawful for any person to operate a recreational motorized vehicle within the corporate limits of the City under the following circumstances:

(A) Without having such recreational motorized vehicle registered with the State of Minnesota unless otherwise required by Minnesota state law.

(B) On City streets without having a current permit from the City.

(C) On City property, Houston County property, school grounds, church grounds, cemetery grounds, parks, playgrounds, and recreation areas without explicit permission from the owner or authority having jurisdiction.

(D) On E. Main Street between the intersections of Pine Street and Kingston Street, and on Kingston Street between the intersections of Grant Street and W. Washington Street.

(E) On public sidewalks, pedestrian pathways, boulevards, shoulders or berms except as set forth in 74.12.

(F) In a manner creating unnecessarily loud, annoying noise so as to disturb or interfere with the tranquility of other persons.

(G) In a careless, reckless or negligent manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger the safety of any person, animal, property or roadway surface.

(H) While under the influence of alcoholic beverages, narcotics or habit-forming drugs, which may include some prescription and over-the-counter medications.

(I) Between the hours of sunset and sunrise, during inclement weather, when visibility is impaired by weather, smoke, fog or other conditions, or at any time when there is insufficient light to clearly see persons and vehicles on the street at a distance of 500 feet if the recreational vehicle is not equipped with at least one headlight and taillight, each of minimum candlepower as prescribed by rules of the Commissioner of Public Safety, State of Minnesota.

(J) On any trail not designated for recreational vehicles.

(K) Without having adequate brakes as prescribed by rules of the Commissioner of Public Safety, State of Minnesota or without a safety/dead mans throttle.

74.12 EXCEPTIONS.

The following are exceptions to the general prohibitions in 74.11 regarding use of recreational motorized vehicles within the City.

(A) A person may operate a recreational vehicle on public sidewalks, pedestrian pathways, boulevards, shoulders, berms and similar public right-of-ways when removing snow or when making a direct crossing, provided:

(1) The crossing is made at an angle of approximately 90 degrees to the direction of the public sidewalk, pedestrian pathway, shoulder, berm, and similar public right-of-way and at a place where no obstruction prevents a quick and safe crossing; and

(2) The vehicle is brought to a complete stop before crossing; and

(3) The operator yields to all oncoming traffic which constitutes an immediate hazard; and

(4) The vehicle is not operated in the areas identified in 74.11(D).

(B) Recreational vehicles may use City streets for test rides by prospective buyers without the vehicle being registered ( 74.11(A)) or having a city permit, provided:

(1) The vehicle is being purchased at a commercial sales establishment; and

(2) The test ride is for a brief period of ten minutes or less; and

(3) The operator conducts the test ride within 900 feet, approximately three City blocks, of the commercial sales establishment.

(C) Recreational vehicles may use City streets for en route travel without having a City permit as part of special events and City or Houston County festivals.

74.13 PERMIT/INSURANCE.

Any recreational motorized vehicle operated on City streets must have a current permit from the City, except as otherwise provided under 74.12.

(A) Application for Permit. An application to obtain a permit to operate a recreational vehicle on local streets shall contain the following information:

(1) Name and address.

(2) Year, model and identification number of vehicle.

(3) Proof of liability insurance.

(B) Permit Duration. Permits shall be valid for one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). The cost for such permit shall be twenty-five dollars ($25).

(C) Compliance with State Laws and Regulations. Every person operating a recreational motorized vehicle under this section shall do so in compliance with the rules and regulations as set forth by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety, and all other State of Minnesota rules and regulations.

By: /s/ DeWayne Tank Schroeder

Mayor

ATTEST: /S/ Adam Swann

City Clerk-Administrator

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 3, 2017

682451