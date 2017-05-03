County – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
That an application was received from the following persons for a variance of setback requirements:
William and Sharon Budd
Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Block 1 of Brookwood Hills Addition to the Town of Hokah, Houston County, Minnesota.
Hokah Township
Variance of 20 feet to meet the 25 foot setback requirement from the toe of a bluff to build a garage.
A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota 55921 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
By: Aaron Lacher
Zoning Administrator
ADV: May 3, 2017
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
May 3, 2017
682555