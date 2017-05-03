County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:30 p.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the April 4, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $64,536.09

Road & Bridge Fund 7,292.65

—————

Total $71,828.74

==========

Chief Deputy Sheriff Lapham reported that in addition to the State Boat Grant, there is also a Federal Boating Safety Patrol Supplement Grant Agreement. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Federal Grant and to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-17

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners hereby approves and authorizes the Houston County Sheriffs Office to accept said grant funding; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners hereby names Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett as the authorized signer on behalf of Houston County in regard to this specific grant, from this day forward.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Greta Mierau who served the county as a WIC Peer Breastfeeding counselor.

Auditor Meiners provided an overview of several tax abatements. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the tax abatements as presented.

There being no further business and the time being 6:39 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

