Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF CONTINUATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

That an application was received from the following persons for a variance of setback requirements:

Darin Meyer/De-Su Holsteins The West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 and the East 40 acres of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 101 North, Range 7 West, Houston County, Minnesota.

Spring Grove Township

Variance of 1,115 feet to meet the 1,320 foot setback (1/4 mile) requirement for a feedlot expansion from a dwelling.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota 55921 at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

By Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administrator

May 3, 2017

