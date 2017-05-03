Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF CONTINUATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

That an application has been made by Darin Meyer of De-Su Holsteins, 1286 Oriole Drive, New Albin, IA 52160, for a Conditional Use Permit to expand a feedlot from 147.8 animal units (a.u.) to 553.7 a.u., consisting of dairy cattle (Section 14 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 3) and to build a manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons (Section 14 – 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 18). The facility will consist of the following components:

1) Existing 105 x 130 freestall barn;

2) Existing 75 x 125 concrete manure storage;

3) Existing 50 x 71 barn;

4) Existing 35 x 120 milking parlor and holding area;

5) Proposed 113 x 393 freestall barn (564 stalls);

6) Proposed 260 x 200 x 12 concrete manure storage;all in Spring Grove Township on the following premises, to-wit:

The West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 and the East 40 acres of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 101 North, Range 7 West, Houston County, Minnesota.

Said applicant standing and making application is as fee owner of said described lands.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota, 55921 at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017. All persons having an interest in the matter will be given the opportunity to be heard relative to the granting or denying of said application.

HOUSTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

By: Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administrator

ADV: May 3, 2017

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

May 3, 2017

