Ordinances – HOUSTON COUNTY

That an application has been made by Kurt Zehnder, 603 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921, for a Conditional Use Permit to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district (Section 14 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 10) in Mayville Township on following premises, to-wit:

Frac NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 29, Township 102, Range 5, Houston County, Minnesota.

Said applicant standing and making application is as holder and owner of an enforceable option to purchase full interest in said described lands.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement City of Caledonia, Minnesota, 55921 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017. All persons having an interest in the matter will be given the opportunity to be heard relative to the granting or denying of said application.

HOUSTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

By Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administration

