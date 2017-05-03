Probates – ORDER AND NOTICE FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 28-PR-17-301

Estate of FRANCIS D. BECK,

Deceased

A Petition for Decree of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving real property in Caledonia, Houston County, Minnesota, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the person(s) entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or be raised at the Hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and NOTICE IS GIVEN, that the Petition will be heard on June 12, 2017 at 9:30 AM by this Court, located at 304 S. Marshall Street, #204, Caledonia, Minnesota.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

Dated: April 20, 2017

/s/ Carmaine Sturino

Judge, 3rd Judicial District

/s/ Susan M. Karsten

Deputy Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Jennifer Bennett Finn

License No. 035034

Pelzer Law Firm

113 North Sixth Street

Estherville, Iowa 51334

Telephone: (712) 362-7266

Facsimile: (712) 362-7267

E-mail: [email protected]

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

May 3, 10, 2017

683575