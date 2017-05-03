Probates – ORDER AND NOTICE FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 28-PR-17-301
Estate of FRANCIS D. BECK,
Deceased
A Petition for Decree of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving real property in Caledonia, Houston County, Minnesota, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the person(s) entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or be raised at the Hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and NOTICE IS GIVEN, that the Petition will be heard on June 12, 2017 at 9:30 AM by this Court, located at 304 S. Marshall Street, #204, Caledonia, Minnesota.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
Dated: April 20, 2017
/s/ Carmaine Sturino
Judge, 3rd Judicial District
/s/ Susan M. Karsten
Deputy Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Jennifer Bennett Finn
License No. 035034
Pelzer Law Firm
113 North Sixth Street
Estherville, Iowa 51334
Telephone: (712) 362-7266
Facsimile: (712) 362-7267
E-mail: [email protected]
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
May 3, 10, 2017
683575