Bridget Thiele is the most recent bride to wear her grandmother’s headpiece

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Rosine Macomber, right, her daughter Bridget Thiel and sister Renee Orth and a very special head piece.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

When Rose Marie Privet took the hand of Erwin Albert Deters on June 1, 1944, little did she know the significance of the $13.95 headpiece.

Times were different than they are now.

The country was nearing the end of a long and brutal war. We were just emerging from a recession that crippled our nation’s economy.

Thirteen dollars and ninety five cents in 1944 is like $193 in today’s money.

So it was a big deal to Privet to part with that kind of money.

But it was her wedding day and when she spent the money on the headpiece, she had no idea just how much she’d get her money’s worth.

“There was a lot of focus on the economy back then,” said daughter Rosine Deters-Macomber. “My mom wore it, Rosine Bauer wore it, my mom’s sister Eileen (Privet) Welscher, all within a short period of time.”

From Rose Marie’s wedding in June of 1944, to Rosine (Stoltz) Bauer in June of 1946, to Eileen Privet’s marriage to Luman Welscher on May 7, 1947, all three brides wore the headpiece for their big day.

Then it sat in a box for a while.

A tradition is born

Up next to wear the headpiece was Becky (Stuart) Martinez a niece of Rosine Macomber and Eileen Welscher at her wedding in 1993.

Renee Deters Orth then wore the headpiece in 1998 continuing the tradition.

The most recent bride to don the headpiece from the family was Rose’s granddaughter, Bridget (Macomber) Thiele.

“For me it was a way to have a piece of my grandmother at my wedding,” said Thiele.

Each bride made the headpiece their own in some way.

For Thiele, she used a part of her mother’s dress (Rosine Macomber) and a part of her mother-in-law’s dress (Sue Thiele) to make her veil which was added to the original headpiece.

“It turned out beautiful,” said the proud daughter, and in this case, mother Macomber. “It made me feel pretty proud that my daughter had that much love for her grandmother and respected the history to continue with the legacy. The fact that she wanted to have this headpiece be part of her wedding day, I was really touched by that.”

“My grandma wasn’t able to be at my wedding, but she was a big part of my life,” Thiele said.

Rose Marie passed away in 2013.

Thiele’s to pass along

“I guess other than extended family, this is the end of a generation,” Macomber said of Thiele being the most recent to wear the headpiece. “The next generation is up for grabs.”

The piece used to be ivory white but 70 plus years later it is more of an “eggshell.”

“I loved that it had the history,” said Welscher. “We were so close to our mother.”

Welscher currently resides in the family’s home in Eitzen, which is where she, Thiele and Macomber all got married.

“We all have our own spots,” joked Welscher. She was glad to hold her wedding on the homestead in honor of her dad, and wear her mother’s headpiece in honor of her mother.

“The historical factor is a big piece,” she said. “For each of us (she and Thiele) to be able to carry on that tradition is wonderful.”

Martinez added a similar sentiment and reason to Thiele’s.

“I loved my Grandma and Grandpa and thought it would be great to wear the headpiece that she wore on their special day. I always felt close to my grandma and this was another way to be close to her,” Martinez said.

“This headpiece has been worn by generations,” said Macomber. “Although the veil itself, has been replaced, the crown is original. It was purchased by Rose Marie Privet in 1944 for $13.95 (her wedding dress cost $29.95).”

Thiele will hang onto the headpiece until the next member of the family request it for their wedding day.