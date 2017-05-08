Eitzen Inn open for business

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus Jim and Cindy Burg have opened the Eitzen Inn who will be hosting an open house on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and check out the remodel the couple has done to the former single family home.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Jim and Cindy Burg have recently opened “The Eitzen Inn” after extensively remodeling the establishment in Eitzen.

“We just finished the attic a week ago,” said Jim.

That work followed about a year and a half of remodeling the other spaces in the house.

The business can sleep 22 comfortably, and additional when using hide-a-bed sofas.

“Hunting seasons, summer weddings, Eitzen 4th of July, reunions, we want to be here for all types of guests,” said Cindy.

The couple also run Winnebago Valley Hideaway.

“The majority of our business is for hunters and fishermen,” said Jim. “We frequently saw an overrun down there so we knew the need was here in the area.”

Winnebago Valley Hideaway is about four miles out of town in rural Eitzen.

Good friends lead to the business

“Our good friend Lois Meyer was trying to sell the home,” said Jim. “We knew it was for sale and we knew we were looking for a way to accommodate the overrun from guests in the valley.”

So the couple put a bid in on the home and set to lovingly restoring it.

The house was originally built in 1907 by the founder of Eitzen Bank.

From the newly remodeled attic room, you can see throughout the town of Eitzen.

A new kitchen, restoration of the hardwoods floors, which were in great shape, as well as some fresh paint and other remodeling, led to the Eitzen Inn being restored perfectly for guests.

Several friends and relatives helped the couple with the work, including Buck Cordes who did the work on the cupboards.

“We tried to keep everything local,” said Cindy.

The Eitzen Inn features four king rooms and the attic “Honeymoon Suite” features one queen, a double and a single bed.

“Like I said, you can sleep 21 or 22 guests comfortably,” Jim said.

The rooms are all good size. The couple is familiar with the process of becoming licensed by the state of Minnesota as they have gone through the process with their other properties in Winnebago Valley..

The state has inspected the Eitzen Inn and have given it a 100% grade.

Eitzen Inn will be having an open house, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and check out the remodeled facilities.