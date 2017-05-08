On the elementary side of the Caledonia Color Clash, PACE setting the…pace

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

To continue to flesh out the elementary angle of the Caledonia Color Clash, the Caledonia Argus visited with Kari Klug of PACE, who is helping to raise the money for the event.

“We had been having discussions at the elementary level as PACE for a little while in place of some of the other fundraisers we do,” said Klug. “But when Gina (elementary principal Gina Meinertz) said that the high school was in the process of organizing a color run we said we’d be interested in helping.”

PACE had been looking for a fundraiser to replace the “selling stuff” fundraisers like “Pizza Pete” and others.

PACE

The PACE organization has donated money they’ve raised towards curriculum for the students, the A to Z reading program as well as materials or requests teachers may need for their classrooms.

PACE has also sponsored such trips as sending the 5th grade school patrol crossing guard volunteers to a Minnesota Twins game, and donating to other “field trip or some things like that,” said Klug.

PACE got involved in the Color Clash and seemed like a natural fit for the organization to help on the elementary end.

Elementary students are raising money via pledges which will go towards the cost of the event.

Each elementary student will be provided with a color kit which features a t-shirt, removable tatoo and sweat band.

Students who raise more than $100 will be entered into a drawing for prizes which PACE members are soliciting local businesses to help accommodate the need.

“All students will receive the color kit,” said Klug. “We know not all students’ families can afford to make a pledge, but we want everyone to be able to be involved.”

PACE members

PACE currently has just four active members.

The group is open to any parent of an elementary student in the Caledonia school district to join the organization.

If you are interested in joining PACE you should email the group at [email protected]

The Caledonia Color Clash will be held on May 19 and the route will be mostly around the Caledonia MS/HS campus.

The entire student body will participate in some capacity in the run.

There is also a link people can use to register for the event or to donate online.

Here is the ticket link:

https://www.eventsprout.com/event/caledonia-color-clash.