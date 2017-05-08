Public Record for May 10, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office April 27 – May 4, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Michael Tyler Barnes, 22, Wabasha, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Charles Ray Born, 61, Eagle Lake, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Lance Rashawn Gore, 31, Rochester, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.

Johnathan Paul Kruse, 32, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

Cade Anton Laufenberg, 25, Stoddard, Wis., no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $175.

Lea Christine Lovelace, 42, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

Donald Otto Meyer, 74, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Lot Ayodeji Olawuyi, 46, Rowlett, Texas, speeding, fined $115.

Michael James Petersen, 28, Houston, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275, uninsured vehicle, fined $200, brakes required, fined $100.

Kartika Putri, 29, Wausau, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

Michael James Roach, 61, Racine, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Stephanie Mae Thornton, 42, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125.

Chris Ann Vieaux, 49, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Todd Wilmer Wedwick, 50, Viroqua, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Jesse Lee Books, 35, Brownsville, Minn., operating unregistered vehicle without plates, fined $175.

Jesse Brandon Dale, 34, Dane, Wis., uninsured vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, fined $275, stay of adjudication, probation.

Jay Jeremy Marco, 41, Melrose, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.

April Renee Nelson, 34, Brownsville, Minn., fifth degree controlled substance possesion, probation, fined $350.

Madison Dean Pettis, 22, St. Cloud, Minn., tamper with vehicle w/o owner permission, fined $75.

Jesse James Walleser, 18, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Matthew Ryan Barr, 18, Caledonia, Minn., driving without a valid license, fined $175.

David William Rask, 57, Caledonia, Minn., operating vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

Dustin Lee Schewe, 28, Winona, Minn., failure to stop at stop sign, fined $125, driving after suspension, fined $200.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Adrian Juan Briones, 26, Hokah, Minn., driving without a valid license, fined $175.

Casey Aaron Cooper, 22, Minneapolis, Minn., 4th degree DUI, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $300.

John Leo Elsen, 45, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Christopher Paul Hazuga, 33, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Jessica Erin Heeter, 41, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Sara Elizabeth Heth, 29, La Crescent, Minn., unlicensed animal, fined $95.

Taylor James Murphy, 23, La Crosse, Wis., driving without a valid license, fined $175.

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Kent Edward Kronebusch, 45, Brownsville, Minn., knowingly permit minor to hunt illegally or violate fish and game law, fined $175.

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS

Jordan Stephen Goeden and Marie Hirsch, both of Mabel, Minn.

Benjamin Christian Hendrickson of New Prague, Minn. and Bailey Elizabeth Krueger of New Richland, Minn.

Johanna Marie Troendle of Caledonia, Minn. and Craig Anthony Jalbert of Isanti, Minn.

Jessica Gail Nelson of Caledonia, Minn. and Daniel Francis Sabelko of Elmwood, Wisc.

MaryEllen Claire Schiltz and Brian Pierce Goetzinger, both of Brownsville, Minn.

Travis Aaron Buck and Sara Marie Clingenpeel, both of La Crosse, Wis.

Casey Leigh Smith of La Crescent, Minn. and Trevor Leon Jorgenson of La Crosse, Wis.

Whitney Luise Lehmann and Paul Thomas Gilbert, both of Sussex, Wis.

DIVORCES

Christina Marie Bastian and Chelsey Kay Bastian.