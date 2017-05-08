Touching Moments helps relieve stress for Winona State University students during finals week

Submitted

Students at Winona State University received a visit during finals week from Touching Moments Animal Assisted Activities. The visit was meant to help students decompress from the stress of finals.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Touching Moments Animal Assisted Activities and Windy Ridge Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center have been serving residents of Houston County and the surrounding area for several years by providing animal assisted activities to those in need in our community.

Touching Moments Animal Assisted Activities were recently in Winona for an event meant to help defuse some of the stress of finals week.

“Since being invited to the first Nuts for Mutts event in 2013, Touching Moments therapy dogs have been offering an outlet each semester to WSU students to help release a bit of pre-exam anxiety and stress through hands-on interaction,” said director Shelly Ellingson. “It is rather clear that the dogs and their handlers are a very welcome sight when swarms of students gather together in the Integrated Wellness Complex or to the campus gazebo to pet and cuddle with the canine friends during a very tense time in their student careers. Not only do the students enjoy the time together, but our volunteers and dogs do too.”

“This semester there were approximately 50 students gathered about 20 minutes before the time the animals arrived – they kept asking where the dogs were,” said Lynda Brzezinski psychologist/professor WSU Campus Counseling and Wellness Services.

Nuts for Mutts is organized by three student groups that partner with the campus Counseling and Wellness Service Department. The groups include the First Generation Warriors, the Psychology Club and the Phi Theta Chi sorority group. There are approximately 300 students that attend the event each semester.

Pet treat cookbook

The non-profit is also working on a pet treat cookbook to help raise funds.

The pet treat cookbook will be published in early July.